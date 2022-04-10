Pakistan PM Imran Khan out in no-confidence motion

Pakistan’s political opposition on Sunday ousted the country’s prime minister from power in a no-confidence motion, which it won after several of Imran Khan’s allies and a major coalition party dumped him.

Imran Khan (file photo). (source: getty)

A united opposition that spans the political spectrum from leftist to radically religious will form the new government, with one of the largest parties, the Pakistani Muslim League, taking over as prime minister.

Anticipating his loss, Khan, who accused his opposition of colluding with the United States, called on his supporters to stage rallies across the country.

Khan has limited options and if he sees a large crowd supporting him, he may try to maintain the momentum of the street protest as a way of pressure…