Pakistan PM Imran Khan overthrown in no-confidence motion

No prime minister has completed his term in Pakistan, and this 69-year-old former sports star is no different. After doing everything to delay the inevitable, he was overthrown by a motion of censure voted on by the National Assembly.

He thought he had dodged the ax six days earlier, only to obtain that the motion should not be voted on and the assembly be dissolved. But the Supreme Court declared the entire process unconstitutional.

He reinstated the assembly and ordered a vote on the condemnation motion, which Mr Khan, who had been ousted a few days earlier by several of his aides, was defeated.

Always popular with large sections of the population, he may not have uttered his last word in view of the upcoming elections.

