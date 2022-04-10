Pakistan: PM Imran Khan overthrown with no-confidence motion

Pakistan: PM Imran Khan overthrown with no-confidence motion

No prime minister has completed his term in Pakistan since the country’s independence in 1947, but Imran Khan, in power since 2018, is the first to fall on a no-confidence motion.

The Acting Speaker of the House, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, announced that the motion was “accepted” by 174 of the 342 delegates.


