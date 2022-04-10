Pakistan: PM Imran Khan overthrown with no-confidence motion

No prime minister has completed his term in Pakistan since the country’s independence in 1947, but Imran Khan, in power since 2018, is the first to fall on a no-confidence motion.

The Acting Speaker of the House, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, announced that the motion was “accepted” by 174 of the 342 delegates.

Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) leader and Nawaz Sharif’s younger brother Shahbaz Sharif, who was three-time prime minister, will be his successor as the head of the nuclear-armed Islamic republic of 220 million residents. , He should be confirmed in the post by the Assembly on Monday.

The 69-year-old Imran Khan, famous for leading the country’s national cricket team, King Sport, to their only victory in the 1992 World Cup, tried everything till the last minute to stay in power.

Throughout the day, his supporters tried to delay the inevitable, even though they knew…