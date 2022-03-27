Pakistan PM Says Can Sacrifice Govt & Life But Won’t Forgive ‘Criminals’ at Massive Rally

Read more

The motion will now be tabled on Monday after which seven days of debate should take place before an actual vote.

The political turmoil comes as Pakistan faces a recurring economic crisis, and Khan’s government is banking on the International Monetary Fund to release the next tranche of a $6 billion rescue package to shore up dwindling foreign currency reserves.

Khan, a former captain of Pakistan’s national cricket team, came to power in 2018, after the leaders of the country’s two mainstream parties were discredited by accusations of corruption. Political analysts say the country’s powerful military had supported Khan’s rise to power, and that the generals have now become disenchanted with his leadership. Khan has denied receiving backing from the military.

During…