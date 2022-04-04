Pakistan President dissolves National Assembly after votes are thrown against Imran Khan: ‘People should decide’

Pakistan’s President Arif Alvi on Sunday dissolved the country’s national assembly on the advice of Imran Khan after his party stalled a no-confidence motion to block the prime minister’s removal.

The President’s Office announced on Sunday that Mr Khan would remain prime minister until a caretaker prime minister is appointed.

Mr Khan said on Sunday that he had advised Mr Alvi to “dissolve the assembly” under Article 58 of the Pakistani constitution and called for fresh elections.

“The President of Pakistan, Dr. Arif Alvi has approved the advice of the Prime Minister of Pakistan to dissolve the National Assembly under Article 58(1) read with Article 48(1) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan ,” said Mr. Alvi’s office said in a statement.

Pakistan’s top court meeting