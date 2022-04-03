Pakistan President dissolves Parliament as PM Imran Khan rejects no-confidence motion world News

Pakistan’s president has dissolved parliament, paving the way for early elections after Prime Minister Imran Khan had earlier rejected a no-confidence motion.

Mr Khan He requested the move because he claimed that the “conspiracy” to overthrow his government had failed.

Meanwhile, his detractors branded the decision to dismiss the no-confidence challenge by the deputy speaker of parliament, a member of the leader’s political party, as illegal and vowed to move the Supreme Court.

Image: There are tight security arrangements on the roads of the capital Islamabad. photo: AP

He also claimed that Mr Khan’s actions were “akin to treason”.

The Constitution of Pakistan calls for the establishment of an interim government to look after the country.