Pakistan President dissolves Parliament as PM Imran Khan rejects no-confidence motion world News

Pakistan’s president has dissolved parliament, paving the way for early elections after Prime Minister Imran Khan had earlier rejected a no-confidence motion.
Mr Khan He requested the move because he claimed that the “conspiracy” to overthrow his government had failed.
Meanwhile, his detractors branded the decision to dismiss the no-confidence challenge by the deputy speaker of parliament, a member of the leader’s political party, as illegal and vowed to move the Supreme Court.
He also claimed that Mr Khan’s actions were “akin to treason”.
The Constitution of Pakistan calls for the establishment of an interim government to look after the country.
