Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan calls for early elections after Parliament rejected a no-confidence motion against him

Islamabad, Pakistan CNN ,

Imran Khan survived an attempt to remove him as Pakistan’s prime minister on Sunday after the deputy speaker in Parliament stopped a no-confidence motion.

Facing the toughest challenge of his political career, Khan urged the country’s President to dissolve Parliament and called on the nation to prepare for fresh elections.

Khan was set to lose the no-confidence motion, which was supported by a coalition of politicians – including more than a dozen defectors from Khan’s own political party. But in a dramatic relief to the beleaguered leader, the vote was blocked as “unconstitutional” by the deputy speaker.

