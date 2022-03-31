Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is facing a no-confidence motion. So how will this work?

Pakistan’s opposition political parties have moved a no-confidence motion in parliament demanding the ouster of Prime Minister Imran Khan, mainly on allegations of economic mismanagement.

Efforts to oust Khan were intensified on Wednesday local time, when a key government ally said he had struck a deal with the opposition and then left Mr Khan’s ruling coalition.

Mr Khan’s ouster is likely to spell another period of instability in the nuclear-armed country, in which the military has a long record of interfering in politics.

So how will the vote go, and what is Mr Khan’s strategy to fight it?

How does the vote of no confidence work?

Under the Constitution of Pakistan, a prime minister is elected by a majority vote of the lower house, the National Assembly, which consists of 342 members.

