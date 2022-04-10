Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan ousted from office

A united opposition that spans the political spectrum from leftist to radically religious will form the new government, with one of the largest parties, the Pakistani Muslim League, taking over as prime minister.

Anticipating his loss, Mr Khan, who accused his opposition of colluding with the United States, called on his supporters to stage nationwide rallies on Sunday.

Mr Khan has limited options and if he sees a large turnout in his support, he may try to keep up with the momentum of street protests as a way to pressure parliament to hold an early election .



Mr Khan had previously tried to sideline the vote by dissolving parliament and holding early elections, but a Supreme Court ruling ordered the vote to go ahead.

In a passionate speech on Friday, Mr.