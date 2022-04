ISLAMABAD, Pakistan – Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was removed from office early on Sunday after a confused and chaotic day in which a “no-confidence” vote in parliament was repeatedly delayed.

Khan made a final attempt to cling to power, producing a document he said proved that American officials conspired against him in league with his legislative opponents. But as the tense night clashes, police and paramilitary forces surrounded the capital, voting finally took place. In the end, 174 members voted to remove Khan, two more than necessary.