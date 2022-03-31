Pakistan pull off record ODI run chase to topple Australia despite Ben McDermott century

Ben McDermott’s maiden ODI century for Australia has proved in vain as captain Babar Azam masterminded Pakistan’s masterful record run chase in a thrilling six-wicket win in Lahore.

Pursuing Australia’s formidable total of 8-348 in Thursday’s second match of the series, Imam-ul-Haq cracked his second century in three days and Babar hammered a 73-ball ton to fashion Pakistan’s highest-ever successful ODI run pursuit.

Their dazzling efforts in Pakistan’s 4-352 levelled the series at 1-1 and put McDermott’s classy knock into the shade after he had scored 104 off 108 balls in just his fourth international appearance.

But Pakistan, for whom Imam scored 106 off 97 balls and Babar hammered 114 off 83, still needed another hero at the death as Khushdil Shah smashed the lusty blows off Nathan…