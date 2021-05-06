ENTERTAINMENT

Pakistan ties up with IMF, will get $ 6 billion in 3 years

Avatar

Pakistan’s Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin said on Wednesday that the country is negotiating with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to try to ease the “difficult conditions” on the $ 6 million loan, “the target they gave us Is, it is hard .. We have talked to them and they are very sympathetic. ”

Taryn told the media that Pakistan did not want to leave the program but asked the IMF to “give us some space”. Taryn was appointed as the fourth finance minister in just two years of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government last month, a period during which the country’s economy collapsed.

Pakistan is witnessing a record number of COVID-19 deaths and infections, and therefore has to shut down non-essential businesses and transport in the country for about two weeks starting May 5. The aim is to spread the new coronovirus infection during Eid – then the Muslim festival when thousands of people will offer collective prayers.

Pakistan has raised electricity prices several times since the IMF program started. “We don’t have room for tariff increases,” said Taryn.

“Our people are really sick of rising inflation,” he said. The 2021/22 fiscal year budget is still a few weeks away, and the IMF approved a $ 500 million disbursement for budget support in March after a review of the loan program, which was delayed for more than a year.

Related Items:

Most Popular

35
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
31
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
16
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
11
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
11
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
10
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson
10
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
10
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
8
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha (ANNS) 3rd May 2021 Today's Episode: Written Update Darsh Hates Nandini Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha (ANNS) 3rd May 2021 Today's Episode: Written Update Darsh Hates Nandini
8
ENTERTAINMENT

Written Update Darsh Hates Nandini

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top