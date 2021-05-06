Pakistan ties up with IMF, will get $ 6 billion in 3 years

Pakistan’s Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin said on Wednesday that the country is negotiating with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to try to ease the “difficult conditions” on the $ 6 million loan, “the target they gave us Is, it is hard .. We have talked to them and they are very sympathetic. ”

Taryn told the media that Pakistan did not want to leave the program but asked the IMF to “give us some space”. Taryn was appointed as the fourth finance minister in just two years of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government last month, a period during which the country’s economy collapsed.

Pakistan is witnessing a record number of COVID-19 deaths and infections, and therefore has to shut down non-essential businesses and transport in the country for about two weeks starting May 5. The aim is to spread the new coronovirus infection during Eid – then the Muslim festival when thousands of people will offer collective prayers.

Pakistan has raised electricity prices several times since the IMF program started. “We don’t have room for tariff increases,” said Taryn.

“Our people are really sick of rising inflation,” he said. The 2021/22 fiscal year budget is still a few weeks away, and the IMF approved a $ 500 million disbursement for budget support in March after a review of the loan program, which was delayed for more than a year.