Pakistan vs Australia 1st ODI Highlights: Australia beat Pakistan by 88 runs | Cricket

Pakistan vs Australia Highlights, 1st ODI: Imam-ul-Haq struck a brilliant hundred and Babar Azam scored a fluent fifty but those were not enough to bring Pakistan even close to Australia’s 313-run total as the visitors won the first ODI by 88 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Apart from Babar and Imam, none of the Pakistan batters managed to get a noteworthy score. For Australia, Adam Zampa was simply superb with the ball. He returned with 4/38 in his 10 overs. Earlier, Travis Head’s stunning 101 off just 72 balls and a half-century from Ben McDermott took Australia to 313 for 7 after being asked to bat first by Pakistan captain Babar Azam in the first ODI in Lahore. At one stage Australia were looking set for a total in excess of 350 when McDermott and Head were…