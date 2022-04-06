Pakistan vs Australia 2021-22 – Finch praises Ellis and Inglis as Australia showcase their depth

Captain Aaron Finch predicted that the future is bright for Nathan Ellis and Josh Inglis as the inexperienced pair played a key role in Australia’s only T20 International win against Pakistan in Lahore.

Australia were missing David Warner, Mitch Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc from the T20 World Cup winning team. Played in Australia’s last T20I series against Sri Lanka.

Green and Ellis took 6 for 44 for Australia’s side after Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan conceded 63 for no loss in the first seven overs.