Pakistan vs Australia, 2nd ODI, Highlights: Babar Azam, Imam-Ul-Haq Shine As Pakistan Beat Australia To Level Series 1-1

Pakistan vs Australia, 2nd ODI, Highlights: Imam-ul-Haq and Babar Azam scored inspiring centuries as Pakistan defeated Australia in the ongoing second ODI at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. With this win, Pakistan registered their highest successful run-chase in ODIs. Chasing a target of 349, Pakistan reached the target with six balls to spare. Earlier, Ben McDermott scored his maiden century as Australia posted a massive total of 348 for eight against Pakistan. McDermott and Travis Head gave Australia a head start after Aaron Finch was dismissed in the first over. Marnus Labuschagne and Marcus Stoinis also played cameos of 59 and 49, respectively. For Pakistan, Shaheen Afridi took four…