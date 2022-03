Pakistan vs Australia 2nd ODI Highlights: Pakistan chase 349 to level series | Cricket

Pakistan vs Australia 2nd ODI Highlights: Fantastic centuries from Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq lead Pakistan to their highest success chase in ODI cricket as the hosts drew level in the three-match series with a resounding six-wicket victory in Lahore. Pakistan chased down 349 to stay alive in the series in front of a jam-packed Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Squads

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir , Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Abdullah Shafique, Shaheen Afridi, Haider Ali, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani, Asif Afridi

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Travis Head, Ben McDermott, Marnus Labuschagne, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (w), …