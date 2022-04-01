Pakistan vs Australia, 2nd ODI, Report: Ton-Up Babar Azam, Imam-Ul-Haq Punish Australia In Pakistan’s Highest ODI Chase

Skipper Babar Azam and opener Imam-ul-Haq smashed brilliant centuries to help Pakistan pull off their highest ODI run-chase in a six-wicket triumph over Australia in Lahore on Thursday. Azam hit an 83-ball 114 and Haq notched a 97-ball 106 as Pakistan chased down a stiff 349-run target with six balls to spare to level the three-match series at 1-1. Ben McDermott cracked a maiden ODI hundred in Australia’s imposing total of 348-8 on a flat Gaddafi Stadium pitch. The victory is Pakistan’s first over Australia since Melbourne in January 2017.

In between, they had lost 10 consecutive one-day internationals.

Pakistan’s win sets up an intriguing final match at the same venue on Saturday. Australia won the first match by 88 runs on Tuesday, also in Lahore.

Haq, who hit six boundaries and three…