Pakistan vs Australia, 3rd ODI, Highlights: Babar Azam Ton guides Pakistan to series-cleaning win vs Australia

Pakistan vs Australia, 3rd ODI, HighlightsBabar Azam scored an unbeaten century as Pakistan defeated Australia in the third and final ODI at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. With this win, Pakistan won the three-match series 2-1. After a strong bowling performance the hosts bowled out Australia for 210, Babar Azam scoring 105* for 115 while Imam-ul-Haq scored an unbeaten 89, soon missing a third consecutive ton, Because Pakistan registered a brilliant innings of nine wickets. Victory. Earlier, Haris Raul and Mohammad Wasim Jr took three wickets each in Australia’s top order, before Alex Carey (56), Cameron Green (34) and Sean Abbott (49) managed to take them to a respectable total. Australia got off to a good start with the ball.