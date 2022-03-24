Pakistan vs Australia 3rd Test: Shaheen Shah Afridi dismisses David Warner with a beauty, then shakes hands with opener, WATCH | Cricket News

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi and Australian opener David Warner have a love-hate relationship during the three-match Test series. The two can be sharp rivals on the pitch, but are the best partners away from it.

Social media was flooded with memes and tweets when Afridi and Warner came face to face after the final ball of the third day. On Day 4, Afridi bowled Warner with a delivery – sending the Australian off-stump Cartwheeling – but not before he scored 51 and 96 for the opening wicket with Usman Khawaja.

But Afridi…