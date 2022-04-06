Pakistan vs Australia: Aaron Finch, Nathan Ellis help world champions Australia crush Pakistan in one-sided T20Is. cricket news

Our Australians ended their tour of Pakistan on a high with a three-wicket win in the only T20I! Aaron Finch… https://t.co/1jlMPY1Hq5 — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) 1649200216000

Lahore: Captain Aaron Finch returned to form with a half-century and pacer Nathan Ellis took four wickets as world champions Australia beat Pakistan by three wickets in the one-off Twenty20 International in Lahore on Tuesday.Finch smashed a 45-ball 55 to set Australia’s chase of 163 runs down when Ellis kept Pakistan 162-8 down in his allotted 20 overs.Despite captain Babar Azam’s swashbuckling 66 off 46 balls and six fours and two sixes, Pakistan failed to reach the big score.Finch, who did not score a half-century in the last 13 T20Is, ensured that he not only cleared doubts on his batting…