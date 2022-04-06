Pakistan vs Australia: Aaron Finch, Nathan Ellis star as Australia beat Pakistan by 3 wickets in one-sided T20Is. Cricket

Australia on Tuesday completed their first tour of Pakistan in 24 years with a three-wicket win in the one-off Twenty20. Captain Aaron Finch hit 55 as Australia were bundled out for 163-7 with five balls to spare as Ben McDermott hit Haris Rauf for a boundary at backward square leg.

Nathan Ellis scored 4-28 to pull Pakistan back to 162-8 when Babar Azam continued his golden form and scored 66 off 46 balls when Finch won the toss and elected to field first.

Australia won the three-Test series 1–0, for the first time in Pakistan since 1998, and lost the ODI series 2–1 after several of their players were rested from the white-ball series, while Mitchell Marsh and Steve Smith dropped out. Injuries.

“Thought that the way our bowlers attacked that game was fantastic,” said…