Pakistan vs Australia: Both teams tussle for win after Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith milestones

Lahore: Pakistan started off with confidence to chase down a target of 351 in the series-deciding third Test against Australia on Thursday, which ended on a close 73 in Lahore.

Openers Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafiq were unbeaten on 42 and 27 respectively, leaving the home side needing 278 runs from 90 overs, with all 10 wickets intact when play resumed on Friday.

Australia captain Pat Cummins declared his second innings at 227-3 soon after tea, a bold decision considering Pakistan’s management…