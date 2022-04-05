Pakistan vs Australia Live Score, T20 in Lahore

Preview: A buoyant Pakistan led by in-form skipper Babar Azam start as favourites against depleted world champions Australia in their only Twenty20 international on Tuesday in Lahore.

Azam proved why he is the world’s top one-day batsman with back-to-back hundreds to help Pakistan win the 50-over series at the weekend and he is just as deadly in the shorter version of the game.

Azam’s 276 runs in three matches, combined with opener Imam-ul-Haq’s 298, helped Pakistan clinch the series 2-1, including chasing down a record 349 in the second game.

“We were on the receiving end of a couple of great knocks from Babar and Imam,” said Australia skipper…