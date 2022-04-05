Pakistan vs Australia, One-Off T20I: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

After winning the ODI series 2-1, Pakistan will look to win the only T20I against Australia to be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Tuesday. Australia had earlier won the Test series, but they failed to repeat the success in the ODI series. The Aaron Finch-led side would like to end the tour on a high while Pakistan will look to avenge the T20 World Cup 2021 semi-final loss.

Babar Azam has been consistently performing well in the last two ODIs of the three-match series and his team hopes to continue his dominance.

Where will the Pakistan vs Australia one-off T20I match be played?

Pakistan vs Australia one-sided T20 match will be played…