Pakistan vs Australia, One-Off T20Is: Aaron Finch Hits Fifty as Australia Beat Pakistan

Australia ended their tour of Pakistan in style as captain Aaron Finch’s half-century helped them chase down 163 runs to defeat the hosts in the one-off T20 International (T20I) in Lahore on Tuesday. Babar Azam scored 66 runs in 46 balls, while leg-spinner Usman Qadir played an unbeaten knock of 18 runs in just six balls to help Pakistan reach 162/8 in 20 overs. Australia pacer Nathan Ellis took four wickets with the ball. Finch then went on to set up a 45-run 55 to chase, while Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marcus Stoinis and Ben McDermott also made useful contributions. Shaheen Afridi, Qadir and Mohammad Wasim took two wickets each for Pakistan, but the visiting team…