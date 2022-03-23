Pakistan vs Australia: Pakistan’s Azhar Ali reaches 7,000-runs milestone in Test cricket | Cricket News

Lahore: Veteran Azhar Ali scored his 7,000th Test run during the series-deciding against Australia in Lahore on Wednesday, joining an elite list of Pakistan batsmen.

Swept spinner Nathan Lyon, 37, on 78 to reach the landmark before being caught and bowled by Australia captain Pat Cummins.

Azhar took 94 matches to achieve this milestone and became the fifth and 54th batsman in Pakistan to cross the 7,000-Test-run mark.

Azhar was the great Pakistan legend Younis Khan (118 Tests, 10,099 runs), Javed Miandad (104 Tests, 8,832), Inzamam-ul-Haq (119, 8,829) and Mohammad Yousuf.

