Pakistan vs Australia: Spinner Ashton Agar tests positive for COVID-19 before first ODI

Lahore: Australia’s cricket team was weakened by another case of COVID-19 on Tuesday after left-arm spinner Ashton Agar tested positive for the virus just hours before the start of a limited-overs international series in Pakistan.

Australian team management said physiotherapist Brendan Wilson also tested positive during regular testing of the squad.

Wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis was ruled out on Monday because of a COVID-19 infection, leaving an under-strength Australian squad with 13 fit players available for the series…