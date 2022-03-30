Pakistan vs Australia: Travis Head’s heroics help Australia thump Pakistan in first ODI

Lahore: Travis Head capped a remarkable return to limited over cricket with a fiery century before taking two wickets to anchor Australia’s thumping 88-run victory over Pakistan in the first day-night international in Lahore on Tuesday.

Head’s 72-ball 101 guided Australia to a challenging 313-7 before the 28-year-old turned his arm over for 2-35 to bowl Pakistan out for 225 in 45.2 overs.

Leg-spinner Adam Zampa also starred with the ball, taking 4-38 in ten probing overs.

The victory gives Australia a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, their tenth successive ODI win over Pakistan since January 2017.