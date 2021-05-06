ENTERTAINMENT

Pakistani actor Ali Zafar prayed after seeing India’s situation

Outbreak of corona infection in India is increasing rapidly. Everyone is upset with the rising figures. According to reports, millions of people are suffering from this infection every day. People of India as well as Pakistan are very saddened by this situation and are praying for India. Now recently Pakistani singer-actor Ali Zafar shared a video message on his social media. You can see that in this video the actors are trying for the people of India and asking everyone to do the same.

During his video message, Ali Zafar says, “India cannot predict the hardships and situations you are going through. Even in Pakistan, people are in a lot of trouble, they are suffering. Perhaps these are difficult times in which we look and know what humanity is and nothing is greater than humanity. In this difficult time and time, I stand with you, the Pakistanis. And praying for you. May God keep you healthy. This is a prayer for all Pakistanis to be happy. We pray to everyone. for one another. This is the need of the hour. ”

In fact, Ali Zafar has tried to send a message to the people of India through this video that Pakistan is also standing with you in this difficult time. Presently, people of Pakistan are also praying for you. You might know that Ali Zafar has worked in all the big and small films of Bollywood. He is a popular actor in India. Now, talking about corona infection, a total of more than 3 lakh new cases of Kovid-19 have been reported in the last 24 hours. Even now, the figures are increasing.

