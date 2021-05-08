ENTERTAINMENT

Pakistani beauty Mahira Khan will be seen soon in this web series

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan is going to be seen in Zee Theater’s show Yaar Julahe. Information about this has been posted on the official Instagram of Zee Theater itself, in which pictures of Mahira Khan are also seen with many artists. According to reports, Mahira Khan will be seen reading the poems written by writer and lyricist Gulzar in this series in her own style. The first episode of this series will be on air on Tata Sky on May 15 at 2 pm.

As soon as this news came to the fore, people started speculating on social media that whether Pakistani artists are making a comeback in the Indian film industry. It is known that after the Pulwama attack in 2019, Pakistani artists were banned in India.

Talk about Mahira Khan, she made her Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees.

