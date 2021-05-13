ENTERTAINMENT

Pakistani mountaineer Shiroz Kashif created history

A 19-year-old Pakistani boy became the youngest to climb Mount Everest, the world’s highest peak on Tuesday.

The boy’s name, identified as Shehroz Kashif, who comes from Lahore, stands on the 8,849-meter mountain top on 11 May, raising the flag of Pakistan. He wrote on his Instagram handle “Alhamdulillah. History has been made! Shehroz conquered Everest at 5:02 am Pakistan time on May 11. ” According to the update on social media, he was landing at Camp 3 of Everest in Nepal after a successful summit. Nepali climber and expedition manager, Chhang Dawa Sherpa announced his great news and congratulated him on becoming the youngest Pakistani to climb Mount Everest. Meanwhile, after the news was published, the Pakistani mountaineer community swung with joy, greeting the young climber and praying for his safe descent.

The teenager has been fascinated by the idea of ​​living on the top of the mountains since he was a young boy. Beginning his ascent journey at the age of 11, he merged the Makra peak and then later the Musla peak of Moses and the summit of the Chembra peak. At the age of 17, he climbed Broad Peak, the 12th highest mountain in the world, which earned him the title of ‘The Broad Boy’. Now at the age of 19, he has amassed the mightiest Mount Everest, the highest mountains of them all.

