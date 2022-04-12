Pakistani PM Shahbaz Sharif’s reply to Indian PM Modi’s tweet

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and the newly elected Prime Minister of Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Newly-elected Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Tuesday urged his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi to make joint efforts for peace and socio-economic development of the people.

Responding to a tweet by Narendra Modi, Shahbaz Sharif thanked the Indian Prime Minister for congratulating him on his election as the Prime Minister of Pakistan and wrote, “Let’s secure peace and on the socio-economic development of our people.” pay attention.”

He said that while Pakistan wants peaceful and cooperative relations with India, peaceful resolution of outstanding disputes including Jammu and Kashmir is imperative.

