Pakistan’s Imran Khan was removed from the post of Prime Minister after the no-confidence motion

Pakistan’s Parliament has passed a no-confidence motion to remove Imran Khan from the post of Prime Minister.

Why this matters: While no former Pakistani prime minister has served a full five-year term, the former cricket star has been removed from office in a no-confidence vote. new York Times notes.

By numbers: The resolution passed with 174 votes in the 342-seat parliament early Sunday local time – two more than what is needed for a simple majority, according to Washington Post,

Running news: country’s supreme court said on Thursday that a vote should go ahead after observing that Khan’s ruling Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (Justice) party’s action to block a no-confidence motion against him last week was unconstitutional, BBC Report.