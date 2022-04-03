Pakistan’s parliament turns down no-confidence motion to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan ahead of new elections

Imran Khan has escaped a move to remove him as Pakistan’s prime minister, with the country headed for early elections after advising the country’s president to dissolve parliament.
key points:
- Qasim Suri stalls no-confidence motion that could have ousted PM Imran Khan
- Khan asks Pakistan to prepare for fresh elections
- Mr Khan’s supporters were protesting in the streets in the lead up to the vote
He was earlier relieved when the deputy speaker of parliament blocked the prime minister’s no-confidence motion in the nuclear-armed nation of 22 crore people, calling it unconstitutional.
The opposition vowed to immediately challenge the bloc on a vote cast by a member of the premier’s political party, while Mr Khan advised the country’s president to dissolve the …
Read Full News