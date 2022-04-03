Pakistan’s parliament turns down no-confidence motion to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan ahead of new elections

Imran Khan has escaped a move to remove him as Pakistan’s prime minister, with the country headed for early elections after advising the country’s president to dissolve parliament.

He was earlier relieved when the deputy speaker of parliament blocked the prime minister’s no-confidence motion in the nuclear-armed nation of 22 crore people, calling it unconstitutional.

The opposition vowed to immediately challenge the bloc on a vote cast by a member of the premier’s political party, while Mr Khan advised the country’s president to dissolve the …