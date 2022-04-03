Pakistan’s PM Imran Khan ordered elections; Opposition accused of sedition

Khan has circulated a memo in which he insists that Washington conspired to remove him from power with opposition from Pakistan because the US wants “I, personally, to leave … and forgive everything”. will be given”.

A defeat for Khan would have given his opponents a chance to form a new government and rule until next year’s elections.

Pakistan’s opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif arrives ahead of the cancellation of a no-confidence motion for Prime Minister Imran Khan to attend Sunday’s National Assembly. Credit:AP

Residents of Pakistan’s largest province of Punjab voted for a new chief minister on Sunday. Khan’s choice faced a formidable challenge and his opponents claimed that he had enough votes to establish his choice.

With 60 percent…