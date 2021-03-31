ENTERTAINMENT

Palang Tod Aadha Adhura Pyaar Cast, All Episodes, Watch Online

Palang Tod Aadha Adhura Pyaar is the latest Indian OTT web series, releasing on Ullu App and website. The lead cast of the web series includes Mishti Basu. After the success of web series like Palang Tod Care Taker and Ullu Charamsukh, now it’s the time of Aadha Adhura Pyaar. Anyone who has a paid subscription to the Ullu app and website can watch all episodes of the web series from 2 April 2021. Gaon Ki Garmi all episodes are directed by Akshay Singh. Akshay Singh & Bahnishikha Das are the producers of the web series. You can stream all parts and all episodes of the web series on the Ullu app, screenplay by Bahnishikha Das.

The plot revolves around the life of a married couple. The wife is unhappy and the husband is busy with tours. Husband’s brother stays at their home. Things take a new turn as interesting things happen. Will things make her life happier?

Name Palang Tod Aadha Adhura Pyaar
Director Akshay Singh
Producer Akshay Singh
Bahnishikha Das
Written by/Story Bahnishikha Das
Screenplay Bahnishikha Das
Production Company Akshikha Leisure Manufacturing
Lead Cast Mishti Basu
Arjun
Naresh
Genre Cheating
Thriller
Total Episodes 2
Country India
Music Sonam
Cinematographer Sonam
Releasing Date 5 March 2021
Language Hindi
Releasing Platform Eye App

The trailer looks awesome. All the character is shown and patriate tremendously in a 2.50 mint trailer. The editor of the trailer and movie must work hard to give us a glimpse of this upcoming interesting web series.

Mishti Basu

Arjun
Naresh

Legally you can watch the Palang Tod Palang Tod Aadha Adhura Pyaar Cast web series on the Ullu app and website. To watch and download the web series a paid subscription is also required.

