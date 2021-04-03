Palang Tod Aadha Adhura Pyaar Full Episode Review Lead Actress Mishti Basu Wiki Biography Bio Age







Adult web shows are at their peak nowadays, most of the audience and keen to watch such contents and that interest of the audience are assisting web shows to succeed. Along with that, the makers of the shows are giving opportunities to the new models. Numerous latest web shows have been released in past years and all new shows feature some of the glamorous faces in the lead. There is a specific reason to feature some adorable faces and later they become the prominent reason behind the success of the show.

A number of models including Jinnie Jazz, Flora Saini, Shreya Singh have been cast in the lead roles and now one of the most sizzling models Mishti Basu is coming up with her all-new episode Aadha Adhura Pyaar from one of the most dominating web show Palang Tod. Mishti Basu in vita actress and model is widely known for her screen presence in several Bollywood web series and modelling consignments. She started getting fame with her latest immensely bold photoshoot. Later he cast in lead in a web show titled Muse released on Hotshot Digital.

Mishti Basu also known as Pallavi Basu, was born in 1996 to a Bengali Family. She belongs to a small village in Bengal. She is currently 24 years of her age. She belongs to a Hindu family and holding Indian citizenship. The information about her family is being reviewed. She completed her schooling with good grades. While she is pursuing her graduation she thought to try her luck in modelling. She came to the limelight with highly bold photoshoots. Now, she has become one of the boldest models. Her fame gets a boost after she enters the world of streaming sites.

She debuted her OTT release with Muse on Hot Shots Digitals, Desi Tadka on Baloon, Raitha Phail Gaya on MX Player, House Of Veera. All these web shows have been released in 2020. In the ongoing year, Mishti performed in Trust on Kiwi Tv, another popular web show Riti Riwaj Pinjara, and now in Palang Tod Aadha Adhura Pyaar.

Mishti is one of the drop-dead gorgeous, she is 5’3″ long and weighs 52 Kg. She is an attractive figure of 33-28-34. She has beautiful black hair and eyes. She is single and unmarried. Her prominent source of income is modelling and photoshoots. Any of her fans can follow her through her active Instagram account. Stay tuned with Social Telecast for more information and all the latest updates on Palang Tod Aadha Adhura Pyaar.