Palang -Tod Aadha Adhura Pyaar Ullu App Web Series Episode Review Actress Name Star Cast







One of the popular adult series franchise Palang Tod is coming up with another story of an unsatisfied married woman. So, this time again we are going to watch the same plot with other charming characters. The upcoming instalment of Palang Tod has been finalized to release on Ullu on 2 April 2021. Well, fans are keen to enjoy the show. Recently, the show has made its fans restless with its previous episode “Gaon Ki Garmi”. The episode is narrating the story of a young and charming lady who get involved in physical relation with his own nephew.

Palang -Tod Adha Adhura Pyar

Now, Adha Adhura Pyar is coming to entice you with its alluring plot. So, like always Palang Tod is coming with another glamorous face Mishti Basu featuring in the lead role. The trailer of the show has been aired on YouTube on 30 March 2021 and received 376,204 views along with 8.8K likes. The show depicting the story of Mishti Basu who is a newly married woman but his husband is unable to satisfy her. But as Mishti is quite young she is desperate to quench her thirst anyhow. But her husband failed to live up to her expectations.

Later, Mishti’s husband out of the town for work purpose and she noticed that his brother in law has grown up. She attracted him and tried to get close to her. She also succeeds in her purpose but again gets disappointed due to the same problem she is facing with her husband. Now, it will be interesting to watch will her brother in law manage to satisfy her or Mishti has to find some other way to fulfill her desire. It is sure that the show will again manage to cape the audience with its highly exciting sequence and storyline like its previous episodes do.

As of now, Palang Tod has come up with Shor, Gaon Ki Garmi, Bekaboo Dil, CareTaker, and Double Dhamaka. All the episode of the show are eye-catching and emerged as mass entertainers. The complete cast and crew of Aadha Adhura Pyar are being reviewed we will get back to you with the complete cast of the show.

As we mentioned above, the show is featuring Mishti Basu in the lead. B sides, Mishti Basu is a prominent model and actress. She started got fame with her extremely hot performance in Muse Web series available on Hotshots Digitals. So, all the fans of Mishti catch her all-new show on Ullu and stay tuned with Social Telecast for more information on Palang Tod Aadha Adhura Pyaar Review.