Palang Tod Aadha Adhura Pyaar Ullu Web Series (2021): Watch Online – Tech Kashif »todayssnews

Palang Tod Aadha Adhura Pyaar Ullu Web Series: Cross Tod’s latest episode Aadha adhura pyaar is all set to stream on 2nd April 2021. Watch all the latest episodes of the Palang tod Aadha Adhura Pyaar web series online on the Ullu app. The series features Mishti Basu in the lead role.

Plot

Aadha Adhura Pyaar web series showcases the romantic life between a newly married woman and her crush on her brother-in-law. She tries to find happiness from the young boy when her husband went out of town for office work. You can watch and download Ullu Palang tod Aadha Adhura Pyaar episodes on the popular OTT platform MX player. Aadha Adhura Pyaar series is available on Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, and Kannada.

We request our readers to watch all the web series only on official media services like Ullu, Kooku, MX Player, ALTBalaji, ZEE5, and more. Avoid using torrent websites to stream web series. Some of the illegal websites leaks the pirated version of the series or film as soon as it gets released. 1TamilMV.win, Khatrimaza, Filmywap, and even Telegram works as a source to download the series for free.

Name: Aadha Adhura Pyaar (2021)
Series: Cross Tod
Season: 1
Type: Web Series
Online Video Platform: ULLU
Language: Hindi
Cast: Mishti Basu
Streaming Date: 31 March 2021

