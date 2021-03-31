PALANG TOD AADHA ADHURA PYAAR Ullu Web Series: Cast, Crew, Release Date, Trailer, And Watch Online – Sandeep Jakhar News

ENTERTAINMENT

PALANG TOD AADHA ADHURA PYAAR Ullu Web Series: Cast, Crew, Release Date, Trailer, And Watch Online

Hello Friends, welcome to the Sandeep Jakhar News. So in this article, we are talking about PALANG TOD (AADHA ADHURA PYAAR) Ullu Web Series Cast & Crew we will know all about PALANG TOD (AADHA ADHURA PYAAR) Ullu Web Series Cast, Actor, Actress, and Director Related things in this article. So stay in this article and know more full details.

PALANG TOD (AADHA ADHURA PYAAR) is an Indian Hindi language Hindi language web series of owls. Web Series Release Date 02 Apr. 2021 The web series deals with the romance genre. PALANG TOD (AADHA ADHURA PYAAR) Also known as web series.

 Eye Web Series Cast&Crew

Wiki
Release Date 2021
Genre Drama | Romance
Season 1
Language Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu
OTT Platform Eye App
Origin Country India
Shooting Location Unknown
Banner/Production Ullu Digital Presents
Director SSK
 Eye Web Series Cast

PALANG TOD (AADHA ADHURA PYAAR) Web Series Story

From the trailer of the web series PALANG TOD (AADHA ADHURA PYAAR)

This is the owl website and official app available for online viewing.

The story of the series revolves around the village. Where a nephew came to his hometown after so many years. Things would change when the nephew attacked his aunt after injuring her uncle.

The trailer of the series has already been released on YouTube and the Ullu app. According to the comments, it seems that viewers are excited to see another sequel to the Palang Tid web series.

The web series belong to romance genre and it is strictly to be viewed by audience above 18 years.

PALANG TOD (AADHA ADHURA PYAAR) Web Series All Episodes

The trailer of the web series has been officially released by the makers and is gaining a lot of popularity from the fans. Now, all fans want to know about the release or streaming date of the web series, so we want to tell our readers that the web series will stream on 2021 on the official Ullu app or website.

Now, if we talk about the plot of the film, then this new season has just been extended, where we will get to see many fascinating and attractive scenes. The film will be available in Hindi-language. Now, the film has many more characters including the previous one.

PALANG TOD (AADHA ADHURA PYAAR) Web Series Trailer

The trailer is attracting viewers through YouTube as the trailer of this time has lots of catchy and bold scenes. Maybe, this time the makers are ready to give you an exciting series. If we talk about fan reviews, the trailer is being shared by fans on social media and, the trailer was viewed more than 220k in just 3 hours, and also got 8k likes. Therefore, we can see the popularity of the series. So, let’s see what will be seen in this web series.

