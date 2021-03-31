Palang Tod Aadha Adhura Pyaar Ullu Web Series Full Episode Watch online, cast & actress name and wiki

Palang Tod Aadha Adhura Pyaar is the latest web series to be released on April 2, 2021. Palang Tod is one of the most prominent web series in the Ullu app. This is the only season of Palang Tod in which Mishti Basu plays a central role. People are very excited to watch Aadha Adhura Pyaar version online on Ullu. So here’s the full update on Aadha Adhura Pyaar’s cast and the actress name, trailer and release date.

Palang Tod Aadha Adhura Pyaar Ullu Web Series Story

The show’s story revolves around a married couple. The wife is unhappy with her husband because he fails to fulfill her need. One day the man goes to the office and his brother stays at home with her wife. From here on, things will change among both of us. It will be exciting to watch the full episode in the Ullu app.

Producers have released the trailer on social media and people like it. Check out the latest Ullu web series to know if this season will be successful as the other season or not.

Palang Tod Aadha Adhura Pyaar Cast

Fans will see some of the familiar faces of the Ullu app. Here’s the full star cast list.

Ullu Aadha Adhura Pyaar Release Date

The web series is set to release on April 2 on Friday. You can download the Ullu app from Play Store or Apple Store from your mobile phone.