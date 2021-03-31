Palang Tod Aadha Adhura Pyaar web series Cast, Trailer, Video and Download

Ullu’s new web series Palang Tod Aadha Adhura Pyaar official trailer released on social media platform and and official app and website. Palang Tod Aadha Adhura Pyaar is a new episode of Palang Tod series. Ullu has been already released the episode Palang Tod Care Taker, Palang Tod Bekaboo Dil, Palang Tod shor, Palang Tod Gaon Ki Garmi, Palang Tod Double Dhamaka and Palang Tod Mom and Daugther.Palang Tod Aadha Adhura Pyaar is coming along with a completely different plot. The trailer has started accumulating the attention of the audience and fgot huge view on all platform.

Palang Tod Aadha Adhura Pyaar cast :- Beautiful and talented actress Mishti Basu will lead this web series. Mishti is already associated with many OTT platform and continue working in web series.



Aadha Adhura Pyaar Palang Tod Story : The story revolve around 3 people husband, wife and devar. Wife(Mishtu Basu) is husband is not able to full fill requirement of his wife.Twist come in story when Devar comes in house of Bhaiya and Bhabhi.





Ullu web series Palang Tod Aadha Adhura Pyaar Release Date: Aadha Adhura Pyaar start streaming from 2nd April 2021 on Ullu app and website both platform.

Web series Palang Tod Aadha Adhura Pyaar language: This episode will release in multiple language like Hindi, English, Tamil Telugu and Bhojpuri.

Palang Tod Aadha Adhura Pyaar Wiki Release Date Apr 02, 2021 Genre Drama | Romance Season 7 Language Hindi OTT Platform Eye App Origin Country India Shooting Location Banner/Production Ullu Digital Presents Palang Tod Aadha Adhura Pyaar Actors Name with Wiki Mishti Basu