Palang Tod Aadha Adhura Pyaar web series Cast, Trailer, Video and Download

Palang Tod Aadha Adhura Pyaar is coming along with a completely different plot. The trailer has started accumulating the attention of the audience and fgot huge view on all platform.
Palang Tod Aadha Adhura Pyaar cast :- Beautiful and talented actress Mishti Basu will lead this web series. Mishti is already associated with many OTT platform and continue working in web series.
Aadha Adhura Pyaar Palang Tod Story : The story revolve around 3 people husband, wife and devar. Wife(Mishtu Basu) is husband is not able to full fill requirement of his wife.Twist come in story when Devar comes in house of Bhaiya and Bhabhi.
Ullu web series Palang Tod Aadha Adhura Pyaar Release Date: Aadha Adhura Pyaar start streaming from 2nd April 2021 on Ullu app and website both platform.
Web series Palang Tod Aadha Adhura Pyaar language: This episode will release in multiple language like Hindi, English, Tamil Telugu and Bhojpuri.
|Palang Tod Aadha Adhura Pyaar Wiki
|Release Date
|Apr 02, 2021
|Genre
|Drama | Romance
|Season
|7
|Language
|Hindi
|OTT Platform
|Eye App
|Origin Country
|India
|Shooting Location
|Banner/Production
|Ullu Digital Presents
|Palang Tod Aadha Adhura Pyaar Actors Name with Wiki
|Mishti Basu
Palang Tod Aadha Adhura Pyaar Trailer
How to Watch Palang Tod Aadha Adhura Pyaar Web Series full episode online?
- Palang Tod Aadha Adhura Pyaar will be streaming on the Ullu App. To watch the show you will have to follow the following steps:
- Go to your Play store or App store
- Subscribe to the Ullu App
- Watch web series Palang Tod Aadha Adhura Pyaar on the Ullu App
.