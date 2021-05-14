Palang tod Bekaboo Dil Ullu Web Series 2021 | Wiki, Cast, Actress, Release Date, Watch all episodes online Free

Palang tod Bekaboo Dil is the new web series of ullu app. This web series is the part of palang tod web series. The genre of this ullu web series is Drama, romance. You can watch all episodes of this ullu web series on the ullu app. This web series released on 26 February 2021 on the ullu app.

When the path of romantic fantasies collides with a lonesome love seeker, a wave of romance breaks the boundaries of relations. When Shreya’s father brings a friend to stay at his house, he witnesses Shreya’s midnight fantasies and decides to make a profit from this scenario. What will be the way to achieve the quest of desires? Watch this web series.