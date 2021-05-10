ENTERTAINMENT

Palang Tod Caretaker Ullu Web Series (2021) Full Episode: Watch Online

WATCH PALANG TOD CARETAKER WEB SERIES ON ULLU

Ullu app is one of the rising ott platform known for releasing bold series on its platform. Some of its blockbuster web series are Charmsukh Jane Anjane Mein, Riti Riwaj, Kavita Bhabhi, Call Center and more. Download ullu app in google play store and app store.

You can also watch Palang Tod Caretaker series on popular ott MX Player. All the latest series of Ullu app will be made available on MX Player. You can watch all the series online for free.

Cross Tod Caretaker Cast

  • Simran Khan as Nurse Pammi
  • Rekha Mona Sarkar as Sonia bahu
  • Tarakesh Chauhan as Patient Babuji
  • Lalit said as jeete Beta

Cross Tod Caretaker Episode 1

The first episode of Care Taker ullu web series showcases the relationship between son and physiotherapist.

The second episode of Caretaker web series shows the bond between father in law and daughter in law.

Cross Tod Caretaker Web Series

Name: Tod Caretaker’s Cross (2021)
Season: 1
Type: Web Series
Online Video Platform: ULLU
Language: Hindi
Cast: Rekha Mona Sarkar, nitisha
Streaming Date: 05 February 2021

Related Items:

Most Popular

76
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
52
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
38
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
29
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
23
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
22
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
21
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
21
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
21
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB
21
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top