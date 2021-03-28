Palang Tod Gaon Ki Garmi Web Series Cast, All Episodes, Watch Online

Palang Tod Gaon Ki Garmi is the latest Indian OTT web series, releasing on Ullu App and website. The lead cast of the web series includes Aastha Chaudhary, Raqesh Bapat, and Vikram Mastal Sharma. After the success of web series like Palang Tod Care Taker and Ullu Charamsukh, now it’s the time of Gaon Ki Garmi. Anyone who has a paid subscription to the Ullu app and website can watch all episodes of the web series from 5 March 2021. Gaon Ki Garmi all episodes are directed by Akshay Singh. Akshay Singh & Bahnishikha Das are the producers of the web series. You can stream all parts and all episodes of the web series on the Ullu app, screenplay by Bahnishikha Das.

Gaon Ki Garmi Wiki and Crew

Name Gaon ki garmi Director Akshay Singh Producer Akshay Singh

Bahnishikha Das Written by/Story Bahnishikha Das Screenplay Bahnishikha Das Production Company Akshikha Leisure Manufacturing Lead Cast Aastha chaudhary

Raqesh Bapat |

Vikram Mastal Sharma Genre Cheating

Thriller Total Episodes 2 Country India Music Sonam Cinematographer Sonam Releasing Date 5 March 2021 Language Hindi Releasing Platform Eye App

Trailer

The trailer looks awesome. All the character is shown and patriate tremendously in a 2.50 mint trailer. The editor of the trailer and movie must work hard to give us a glimpse of this upcoming interesting web series.

Gaon Ki Garmi Cast and Details

Aastha chaudhary

Vikram Mastal Sharma

Neeshank Vikas Mathure

Where to watch Ullu Palang Tod Gaon Ki Garmi?

Legally you can watch the Palang Tod Gaon Ki Garmi web series on the Ullu app and website. To watch and download the web series a paid subscription is also required.