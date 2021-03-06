ENTERTAINMENT

Palasa 1978 Movie Download Online Leaked by TamilRockers | Will this little film survive this rut?

Posted on
Palasa 1978 is a Telugu action crime thriller released in theaters on March 6, 2020. The film stars Rakshit, Nakshatra, Raghu Kunche and Thiruvir. The film is written and directed by Karuna Kumar.

Dhanan Atluri produced the film, while AR Bellana co-produced the film under Manoj Kumar, Media 9 Entertainment. Raghu Kunche composed the lyrics and music for the film, Arul Vincent is the cinematographer and the film was edited by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao.

The film is set in a small industrial town in Palasa and is primarily about a young man Mohan Rao who was born into a Dalit family. He thinks that his talent will never be rewarded and hence he is going to gain power through violence.

Palasa 1978 full movie download leaked online

The film Palasa has been leaked online by several bandits. But even though the film has been released online, there will be a group of viewers who like to watch cinema because they know that watching movies in cinema is a different experience.

Movie theft has now become a dangerous problem, almost every film, regardless of the industry, leaks as soon as it is released online. There are still many viewers who will watch the movies by downloading them from the sites. But theft is a criminal offense which is illegal by law.

There will be so much money spent on making films that the film’s producers hope that the film will make more money with the massive line-up. Producers can also benefit from stopping movie piracy. It can also support the future of the film industry.

TMTs like Palasa are made on a low budget and will be worked hard on. We want the film Palasa to perform well at the box office and earn more money so that the producers recover. We will have to wait and see how the audience finds this film.

