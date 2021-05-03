Pallavi Agrees To Marry Raghav







The upcoming episode of Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali begins where Raghav meets Pallavi in front of a court and mentions why did not she inform him about Nikhil. Pallavi grabs his collar and he starts an argument with her by saying that does not she has a manner, that how to deal with someone in a hard time. Then inform her that her brother can get bail and Pallavi says that why he is doing all this, and why he wants to marry her. Because both do not like each other at all, and Pallavi makes sure him that she will release him for sure.

Then she says that she can not wait for more because she knows about Raghav and says that unfortunately, they will have to marry. Then he leaves there to meet Kirti and Amma he purchases sweets for them, Kirti asks him that Pallavi is ready or not. He replies that she will agree till the evening meanwhile she says that he again must have trapped her. Raghav says that it’s a part of his battle for his family, spontaneously Jaya comes to him and asks that is she agree to it.

After that, Palavi and Milind go towards Sharda and she is again asking Nikhil and meanwhile, Milind tries to calm down the circumstances. Then Pallavi looks at Vijay and says to Sharda that there is no need to think more about it, and the doctor says to Pallavi that has a problem of an anxiety attack. So should take care of her so that she can not take more stress because it can make bad circumstances for her. Then she informs Sharda that Nikhil will come some and he is alright.

Then Farhad meets Raghav and sees that he is eagerly waiting for the call of Pallavi, he says that she will make him call as soon as possible. Then she shows the inspector that she is running a petition and reveals that they should have arrested Raghav instead of Nikhil because the main culprit is Raghav. Inspector stops Nikhil’s food without any reason, and she urges to give him food for that she is ready to delete the footage. Milind says that they will have to go to the hospital because they are not getting any hope.

Pallavi does not get any option and says that only one thing is lest which can help her, Raghav gets a call and says that he will be meeting there. Then Pallavi meets him and he says that he knows that Pallavi is ready to marry him, Pallavi says to Kiran that she will have to marry Raghav to save her family. But Krishna says that there is no need to do this marriage because he can ruin her life, so do not forget to watch it on Starplus at 06:30 Pm and for more updates stay connected with us.