Pallavi aka Prafulla from Pandya Stores Fame Reveals Her Interest to Be a Part of Bigg Boss 15? – TMT

Pallavi aka Prafulla from Pandya Stores Fame Reveals Her Interest to Be a Part of Bigg Boss 15?

Widespread actor from the serial Pandya Shops, Pallavi Rao is making waves within the web. Pallavi performs the function of Prafulla within the present. The actor is thought for her appearances in a number of serials within the tv business like Ek Nayi Umeed, Shubh Aarambh, Most important Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki and Diya Aur Baati Hum.

After spending greater than a decade within the tv business, Prafulla expressed her curiosity to be part of Bigg Boss 15. Pallavi additionally expressed that she may be very near Shiny Dhoshi who performs the function of Dhara within the serial, Pandya Shops. Earlier, Pallavi talked about her closeness to her co-star Akshit from the present.

Pallavi expressed her curiosity within the controversial actuality present and that she is a fan of the identical. Contemplating her pleasant nature, Pallavi feels she is nice sufficient for Bigg Boss 15. Additionally, being a fan of the present helps to grasp and analyze the sport higher. Nonetheless, it might be fascinating to see if the star actor of Pandya Retailer makes the reduce to Bigg Boss.

In the meantime, the Covid-19 pandemic is crippling Mumbai and the remainder of Maharashtra. Consequently, Bigg Boss 15 is likely to be affected due to the identical.

