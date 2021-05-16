Pallavi Mukherjee Wiki, Age, Height, Boyfriend, Husband, Family, Biography & More

Pallavi Mukherjee was born on Wednesday, 28 October 1998 (age 21 years; as in 2019) in Kolkata. Her zodiac sign is Scorpio.
She did her schooling from M.A.M.C Township Modern High School, Durgapur and Nava Nalanda, Kolkata. She did her BA Honours in Psychology from Jogamaya Devi College, Kolkata.
Physical Appearance
Height (approx.): 5′ 5″
Eye Colour: Dark Brown
Hair Colour: Black
Family & Caste
Her mother, Mary Gitasree is a teacher.
Career
In 2014, she participated in the show “Mirakkle,” a stand-up comedy Bengali show, which aires on Zee Bangla.
In 2014, she hosted the music show “Orange Ishq” on Orange Bangla TV. She made her acting debut with the serial “Meera” (2015), which aired on Colors Bangla.
She also appeared in the serials, Bhootu (2016) as ‘Chapa’ and Potol Kumar Gaanwala (2015). She made her web debut with the series, Gandi Baat: Season 3 (2019) as ‘Bicchi.’
- She likes dancing, singing, and travelling.
- She is a dog lover and owns two dogs.
- She has acted in the ALTBalaji web series, “Class of 2020” (2020) as ‘Palak Dasgupta.’
- She has also acted in the web series “Charmsukh” and “Ye Hai #Mandi” (2020).
- In 2020, she acted in the serial “Barrister Babu” as ‘Sampoorna Jadhav,’ which airs on Colors TV.