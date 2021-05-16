ENTERTAINMENT

Pallavi Mukherjee Wiki, Age, Height, Boyfriend, Husband, Family, Biography & More

Pallavi Mukherjee was born on Wednesday, 28 October 1998 (age 21 years; as in 2019) in Kolkata. Her zodiac sign is Scorpio.

Pallavi Mukherjee As a Child

She did her schooling from M.A.M.C Township Modern High School, Durgapur and Nava Nalanda, Kolkata. She did her BA Honours in Psychology from Jogamaya Devi College, Kolkata.

Physical Appearance

Height (approx.): 5′ 5″

Eye Colour: Dark Brown

Hair Colour: Black

Pallavi Mukherjee

Family & Caste

Her mother, Mary Gitasree is a teacher.

Pallavi Mukherjee with her Mother

Pallavi Mukherjee with her Mother

Career

In 2014, she participated in the show “Mirakkle,” a stand-up comedy Bengali show, which aires on Zee Bangla.

Pallavi Mukherjee in Mirakkle

Pallavi Mukherjee in Mirakkle

In 2014, she hosted the music show “Orange Ishq” on Orange Bangla TV. She made her acting debut with the serial “Meera” (2015), which aired on Colors Bangla.

Meera (2015)

Meera (2015)

She also appeared in the serials, Bhootu (2016) as ‘Chapa’ and Potol Kumar Gaanwala (2015). She made her web debut with the series, Gandi Baat: Season 3 (2019) as ‘Bicchi.’

Pallavi Mukherjee in a Scene from 'Gandi Baat 3'

Pallavi Mukherjee in a Scene from ‘Gandi Baat 3’

  • She likes dancing, singing, and travelling.
  • She is a dog lover and owns two dogs.
    Pallavi Mukherjee with her Pet

    Pallavi Mukherjee with her Pet

  • She has acted in the ALTBalaji web series, “Class of 2020” (2020) as ‘Palak Dasgupta.’
    Class of 2020 (2020)
  • She has also acted in the web series “Charmsukh” and “Ye Hai #Mandi” (2020).
  • In 2020, she acted in the serial “Barrister Babu” as ‘Sampoorna Jadhav,’ which airs on Colors TV.
    Pallavi Mukherjee in a Scene from 'Barrister Babu'

    Pallavi Mukherjee in a Scene from ‘Barrister Babu’


