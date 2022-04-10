Palm Sunday 2022: What is it and how is it celebrated in Mexico

It marks April 10, 2022 Palm Sunday in Mexico, as well as in different countries of the world. It is an ongoing Christian and Catholic holiday that falls on the Sunday before Easter and its main purpose is to commemorate the triumphant arrival of Jesus in Jerusalem, where he was welcomed by hundreds of people.

There is a very important date for Palm Sunday believersSince it marks the end of Lent as well as the beginning of Holy Week, a time in which many highly relevant events are celebrated, such as the Passion, the Crucifixion, the death and resurrection of Christ, the Son of God.

It is called Palm Sunday because Jesus entered Jerusalem on a donkey while people praised him branches of palm, olive, or other native trees, it is…